Mt. Juliet police investigate bomb threat called in to Gander Mountain store

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Mt. Juliet police are investigating a bomb threat made to the Gander Mountain store there.

The call came in at 11:58 a.m. Sunday.

Belinda Parkway between Providence Marketplace and Providence Trail was closed during the investigation.

Police say the scene is now secure and they have reopened the roadway.

No other information is available at this time. We’ll continue following this story and bring you updates as soon as they become available.

