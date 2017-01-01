Log Cabin Pancake House in Pigeon Forge closes after 42 years

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Log Cabin Pancake House in Pigeon Forge will close Sunday at 2:00 p.m. after 42 years of business there. The business is the oldest in Sevier County.

The owners took to social media to make the announcement .They will be leaving their old building in favor of a new one a few miles down the street. The new location will open at 1819 Parkway. They hope it will be open in May of 2017.

Their Gatlinburg location on Airport Road is expected to remain open.

WATE 6 On Your Side reached out to the owner for comment about the decision to move one location, but has not received a response at this time.