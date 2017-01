KNOXVILLE (WATE) — KPD officers are on the scene of a shooting with a victim in the 1800 block of Jourolman Avenue by the Western Heights apartment complex.

KPD Lieutenant Chris McCarter confirmed to WATE there was at least one male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

He has been taken to a hospital and his condition is currently unknown.

No further information has been released at this time. We will be sure to bring you the latest updates as they unfold.