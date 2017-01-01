Knoxville man stabbed in New Year’s Eve incident

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One person is hospitalized following a stabbing incident New Year’s Eve at around 11 p.m.

Knoxville Police Department responded to the Weigel’s at 5621 Western Avenue.

A man had been seriously injured by stabbing at a different location, then walked into the Weigel’s where employees called for help.

No information about the victim’s identity or current condition has been released at this time.

