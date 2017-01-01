Knox County man found shot to death in home

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published: Updated:
Generic cop lights

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A South Knox County man was found shot to death at his home Saturday, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say the body of 32-year-old Adam Davis was discovered by a friend at his home on Highland View Drive.

KCSO says Davis suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. His body has been transported to the Regional Forensic Center for examination.

KCSO’s Major Crimes Unit is continuing to investigate. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Sheriff’s office at: 865-215-2444.

