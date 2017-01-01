Gatlinburg Rings in New Year

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Downtown Gatlinburg was packed on New Year’s Eve with many excited to welcome in the New Year.

“It’s awesome. This is great. I love being up here New Year’s Eve,” said Ann Redman of Maryville.

People are anxious to say goodbye… or rather “good riddance” to 2016.

“It’s been kind of rough, politically and everything else. It’s move on, hope for the best, and look to the future.”

Resolutions are a little different this year. They’re focused more on the community and less on the individual.

“There’s a lot of bad stuff that happened, but you have to go on. It’s a new year so be hopeful, and thankful for the next.”