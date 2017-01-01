Dashcam video shows man launching onto police cruiser in Wisconsin

WBAY staff Published:
drunk-cruiser

Menasha, Wis. (WBAY) – A Wisconsin man was arrested at the stroke of midnight leading into the new year (2017). The Menasha Police Department says the man was drunk when he launched at a patrol car with two officers inside.

This happened in the area of Oak Street and Nicolet Boulevard.

The patrol car, at the time, was parked in the roadway. Police say the man charged at the patrol car causing significant damage to the windshield. Video on the Menasha Police Department’s Facebook page shows the entire incident.

Two officers were hurt while trying to take the suspect into custody. One of the officers was taken to the hospital but later released.

Menasha police say the man who charged at the patrol car was also taken to the hospital but eventually booked into the Winnebago County Jail on several charges. The name of the suspect has not yet been released.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s