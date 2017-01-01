Bluegrass duo Dailey & Vincent to join Grand Ole Opry

Associated Press Published: Updated:
(Photo: WKRN)
(Photo: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The bluegrass music super-duo of Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent has been invited to become official members of the Grand Ole Opry.

Dailey & Vincent are three time-winners of the International Bluegrass Music Association’s Entertainer of the Year award and three-time Grammy nominees as a duo. They will be formally inducted into the Opry on March 11.

Marking their 10th year as a duo, Dailey & Vincent have made 100 appearances at the Opry, including a performance on Friday night.

During the show, Opry member Marty Stuart invited the duo to join the Opry. Dailey said the invitation is “one of the most special things that has ever happened to us.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s