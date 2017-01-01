2017 New Year’s Baby born in Oak Ridge

OAK RIDGE (WATE)- The New Year’s Baby is often associated with the start of a new year and new beginnings. At the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge one family was the first to welcome a newborn in 2017.

“I’m kind of lost for words, I’m kind of mind boggled at this point.” said T.C. Wells Jr, father to the newborn boy.

Arkin Lynn was born just after 10 a.m. on January 1st. He was the first baby born at the Methodist Medical Center in 2017. His mother says she waited three days so that he would be born on New Year’s.

He is the youngest brother to two sisters and they are all linked by their family bond, but also, their middle names.

“They’re Lynn after my sister, she started her trend when she found out I was pregnant with her. Every since I let her pick out the middle name as Lynn so they can all share it together.” said Letrisha Cline, mother.

Cline says her daughters are excited to have a baby brother. Cline and Wells were surrounded by family and friends as they welcomed their son.