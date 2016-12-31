CRIME ALERT: Knoxville man charged with child rape

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville man is facing charges of child rape after confessing to committing sexual acts with a 10-year-old girl.

According the report, Antonio Wayman confessed to his girlfriend on camera that he had engaged in lewd acts with her daughter.

Wayman has lived with his girlfriend and her child for the last year.

He is now being held in the Knox County Detention Facility on 250,000 bond. He is expected to appear in court January 9, 2017.

