Family files lawsuit claiming negligence in Pigeon Forge scenic helicopter crash

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – Family of Johna Morvant, a woman killed in a scenic helicopter crash in Pigeon Forge back in April, has filed a federal lawsuit against the owner of Great Smoky Mountain Helicopters, Inc., Bobby Riggs.

Keith Morvant, Johna’s husband, and mother Lynne Frederick, Johna’s mother are suing Bobby Riggs claiming negligence and gross negligence.

WATE 6 On Your Side obtained the federal court document which says Morvant and Frederick claim “Riggs had a duty to exercise reasonable care as an owner of the helicopter when operating, servicing, inspecting and/or certifying same as airworthy. The helicopter crash and subsequent death were the direct and proximate result of the negligent acts and omissions and conduct of Riggs and his agents.”

The document further claims the helicopter wasn’t properly maintained and serviced and that adequate pre-flight inspection of the helicopter wasn’t preformed.

The National Transportation Safety Board, which is investigating the crash, said five people were killed including the pilot Jason Dahl, 38, Kodak resident Johna Morvant, 49, her two children Parker Rasmussen, 18, and Peyton Rasmussen, 22, as well as Peyton Rasmussen’s boyfriend, Michael Mastalez, 21.

