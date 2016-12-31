Family files lawsuit claiming negligence in Pigeon Forge scenic helicopter crash

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
Emergency personnel work where a sightseeing helicopter crashed Monday, April 4, 2016, near Sevierville, Tenn. Officials said several people died when the helicopter crashed near the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Emergency personnel work where a sightseeing helicopter crashed Monday, April 4, 2016, near Sevierville, Tenn. Officials said several people died when the helicopter crashed near the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – Family of Johna Morvant, a woman killed in a scenic helicopter crash in Pigeon Forge back in April, has filed a federal lawsuit against the owner of Great Smoky Mountain Helicopters, Inc., Bobby Riggs.

Keith Morvant, Johna’s husband, and mother Lynne Frederick, Johna’s mother are suing Bobby Riggs claiming negligence and gross negligence.

WATE 6 On Your Side obtained the federal court document which says Morvant and Frederick claim “Riggs had a duty to exercise reasonable care as an owner of the helicopter when operating, servicing, inspecting and/or certifying same as airworthy. The helicopter crash and subsequent death were the direct and proximate result of the negligent acts and omissions and conduct of Riggs and his agents.”

The document further claims the helicopter wasn’t properly maintained and serviced and that adequate pre-flight inspection of the helicopter wasn’t preformed.

The National Transportation Safety Board, which is investigating the crash, said five people were killed including the pilot Jason Dahl, 38, Kodak resident Johna Morvant, 49, her two children Parker Rasmussen, 18, and Peyton Rasmussen, 22, as well as Peyton Rasmussen’s boyfriend, Michael Mastalez, 21.

PREVIOUS STORY: First responders cope after Pigeon Forge helicopter accident

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s