Will building codes affect the rebuilding of Gatlinburg?

GATLINBURG (WATE) – WATE 6 On Your Side is answering questions about rebuilding Gatlinburg. Several of those have concerned building codes and how they might impact the rebuilding of homes and businesses.

Some Gatlinburg residents were scared that the codes might change this January, right when a lot of people will have most of the debris moved out and will be able to start building.

City Manager Cindy Ogle says it looks like codes won’t get in the way of the rebuilding process.

“Any new construction will fall under the most recent building codes, fire safety codes, life safety codes, so that will play into the rebuilding process,” she said.

Ogle says the latest codes were set in 2012 and there will not be any changes to building codes until 2018 at the earliest.

If you have a question about the wildfires or the rebuilding process in general, call (865) 633-6867 or email rebuildinggatlinburg@wate.com.