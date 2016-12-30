Vols’ Derek Barnett breaks school record for career sacks

Related Coverage Tennessee wins Music City Bowl 38-24



NASHVILLE (WATE) – University of Tennessee junior defensive end Derek Barnett broke the school record for career sacks in the Music City Bowl in Nashville on Friday.

Barnett scored 33 sacks in 39 games, beating former record-holder Reggie White. The late White, known as the “Ministry of Defense” during his time in the NFL, had 32 sacks during his time as a Vol from 1980 to 1983.

Coach Butch Jones called a time out to allow the team to celebrate Barnett’s achievement.

“That’s one of those moments in time you’ll always remember,” said Jones in the post-game press conference.

The Vols ended up winning the Music City Bowl on Friday by a score of 38 to 24 over the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Barnett says he has not decided whether he’ll play a final season at Tennessee or try to move on to the NFL.

