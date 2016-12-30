Vols’ Alvin Kamara to enter 2017 NFL Draft

Alvin Kamara
KNOXVILLE (WATE) – University of Tennessee running back Alvin Kamara will enter the 2017 NFL Draft, according to multiple reports.

Kamara himself tweeted Friday night, “It’s been a great 2 years on Rocky Top! I love you all and appreciate the many memories. Go Vols!!”

Kamara transferred to Tennessee in 2015 after a redshirt season at Alabama and a season at Hutchinson Community College. The junior played 24 games for the Vols, starting in eight, but amassed just short of 2,000 yards rushing and receiving during his time on Rocky Top.

 

