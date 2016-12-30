LIVE BLOG: Tennessee vs. Nebraska, Music City Bowl 2016

Tennessee: 0

Nebraska: 0

1st Quarter

NASHVILLE (WATE) – The Tennessee Volunteers are in Nashville to face the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl. Kickoff will be Friday, Dec. 30 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time at Nissan Stadium. The game will be televised live on ESPN.

2:23 p.m.

Nebraska is making its first ever trip to Nashville and comes into the game 9-3 overall and 5-3 in the Big Ten. Tennessee and Nebraska have met on the gridiron only twice in their history. Nebraska holds a 2-0 advantage in the series.

More than 68,000 people are expected to be in downtown Nashville for the game.

During the game, Nebraska players are wearing Mountain Tough stickers on their helmets. Tennessee players will wear a SF27 sticker to honor Sam Foltz. Foltz was the passenger in a single car crash in June that took his life and the life of former Michigan State punter Mike Sadler. The two were returning from a kicking camp in Wisconsin.

Related: