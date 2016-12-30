Tennessee fans give final thoughts on season after Music City Bowl win

Related Coverage Tennessee wins Music City Bowl 38-24

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Vol fans are celebrating the football season ending on a high note, with Tennessee defeating Nebraska 38-24 in the Music City Bowl. However, many said the season brought a roller coaster of emotions.

“It was a disappointment,” said Blake Bowers.

That is how Bowers and other Vol fans are describing this season. They said there were a lot of ups and downs. Many were not expecting Team 120 to end with a 9-4 record this season.

For Mike Ellis, one of the biggest ups this season was when Jauan Jennings caught the Hail Mary throw during the Georgia game.

“Couldn’t have been a more elating response,” said Ellis.

For Bowers, the biggest down during the season was losing to Vanderbilt. He said that is when hopes of playing in the Sugar Bowl went away.

“It just gets those hopes taken right out from underneath of us. It’s just hard to hear,” said Bowers.

However, on Friday night, the sound of fans cheering at Wild Wing Cafe in Farragut were not hard to hear. Many said winning the last game of the season was a good way to end.

“Winning against a historic team like Nebraska, I think that’s important and I think that is a big win for Butch Jones,” said Ellis.

Most fans at Wild Wing Cafe praised the Coach Butch Jones. They are excited to see where the team will go next year. One person, however, Vol fans will miss next year is Josh Dobbs.

“Without him, we wouldn’t be where we are at today,” said Bowers.

Watching him play in the Music City Bowl is not what fans were hoping for this season but that is not killing their Volunteer spirit.