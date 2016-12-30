Tax relief available for Sevier County residents after wildfires

NASHVILLE (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Revenue says tax relief is available for Sevier County residents affected by the wildfires.

Tennesseans who live in any federally declared natural disaster area, like Sevier County, and receive disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency can request a refund of sales tax for certain items up to $2,500. Items that qualify include major appliances, furniture, and building supplies used to restore, repair or rebuild a primary residence.

More online: Apply for sales tax refunds

Businesses affected by the fire can also request an extension of time to to file their tax returns. The Department of Revenue will accept extension requests on a case-by-case basis from taxpayers unable to file because of the fires. Businesses who need an extension should call (615) 253-0600 or apply online.

More online: Apply for a tax extension