FedEx truck destroyed after colliding with train in Tennessee

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A FedEx truck was destroyed after it was hit by a train in Franklin Thursday afternoon.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the truck was traveling north on Wilson Pike around 3:50 p.m. when it made a left turn onto a private drive.

As the FedEx truck crossed the railroad tracks, it was hit by a train that was also headed north.

The impact shattered the truck’s front-end and flipped the box nearly upside down.

Sheriff Jeff Long said a good Samaritan rushed over to help pull the driver out.

The man, identified as 34-year-old Stephen McMaster III, of Mufreesboro, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition.

According to CXS, the train was traveling from Birmingham, Alabama, to Memphis. It had four locomotives, 16 loaded cars carrying mixed freight, and 17 empty rail cars. No one on the train was hurt.

The THP says charges are pending against the FedEx driver for the crash.

FedEx released the following statement about Thursday’s wreck:

“We are aware of the accident that occurred in Franklin, and we are grateful that no one was seriously injured. We are cooperating fully with the investigating authorities at this time.”

 

