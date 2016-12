NEW TAZEWELL (WATE) – Family and loved ones held a funeral service Thursday for a World War II veteran.

Aaron Cupp died Monday at the age of 97. A decorated hero, Cupp received five major battle stars and two silver stars.

The U.S. Army corporal was involved in the Battle of the Bulge and the invasion of Normandy. He also served as the security guard for President Dwight Eisenhower for one day during a stop at Franklin Airport

Cupp was the oldest member of the New Tazewell CFW post.

