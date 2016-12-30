Knoxville development projects to be completed in 2017

KNOXVILLE (WATE)-In the last year, the city of Knoxville has taken on new redevelopment projects–some with the financial help of private partners. Looking ahead to 2017, notable projects like Cumberland Avenue reconstruction project and the South Waterfront will have major milestones.

“In 2017, we anticipate the completion of the Cumberland Avenue streetscape project and that will include the furnishing zone, the new wider sidewalks. The new crosswalks, improved pedestrian crosswalks, new median. And by the end of the year we’ll see the new plantings going in,” said Anne Wallace, Deputy Director Office of Redevelopment for the City of Knoxville.

The existing four-lane Cumberland Ave. between 22nd and 17th streets is being remade into a safer, more pedestrian-friendly corridor with a three-lane cross section, a raised median and left-turn lanes at intersections.

This project is anticipated to be completed in 2017, but like many of these projects, Wallace says she does not want to over promise.

“I would hesitate giving a date until we get through the rest of the winter because sometimes it can pack a wallup,” said Wallace.

The first of the more than 1,300 people who will be residing and working along the section of the South Waterfront between Henley and Gay Street bridges will be moving in by late 2017, according to the city.

“We’ll see some really key projects be completed, Cumberland will be finished, South Waterfront will hit some major milestones. Knoxille will be thriving,” Wallace said.