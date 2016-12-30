Gatlinburg Relief Fund to begin check distribution

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:


GATLINBURG (WATE) – The Gatlinburg Relief Fund will begin distributing checks to eligible residents beginning the first full week of January.

The Gatlinburg Chamber of Commerce Foundation will give $1,000 per month for three months to people who worked for Gatlinburg businesses that were destroyed and unable to reopen their doors before January 9. The Chamber of Commerce is working to contact destroyed business owners to obtain lists of employees.

The estates of those who lost their lives in the fires will receive $25,000 for each victim.

Around $1.4 million has been raised for the Gatlinburg Relief Fund so far. People can donate online.

