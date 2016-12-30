Fish oil pills for pregnant moms may cut asthma risk in kids

(AP) — A study finds that children whose moms took high doses of fish oil during their last three months of pregnancy were less likely to develop chronic wheezing problems or asthma by age 5.

Researchers in Denmark had about 700 women take either 2.4 grams a day of a supplement containing two types of fish oil, or look-alike pills of olive oil, in their third trimester of pregnancy. Fish oil seemed to reduce the risk of breathing problems in children by about one third and by half among moms with low levels of omega-3 fatty acids to start with.

There also were fewer cases of bronchitis, pneumonia and other such infections in the fish oil group.

Results are in this week’s New England Journal of Medicine.