BASE jumper, 2 others rescued at Camelback Mountain in Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Crews were busy on Tuesday with three rescues at Camelback Mountain by mid-afternoon, including that of a BASE jumper who had a bad landing.

The Phoenix Fire Department rescued a man who had non-life threatening injuries after jumping from the Echo Canyon side of Camelback Mountain.

BASE stands for buildings, antennas, spans (such as bridges), and Earth (such as cliffs and mountaintops) that jumpers parachute from.

Crews also rescued a hiker who injured her ankle 200 feet from the top of the mountain and an out-of-towner who slipped coming down the trail a short distance from the top, all within the span of a couple of hours.