American Museum of Science and Energy now owned by Oak Ridge

OAK RIDGE (WATE) – The American Museum of Science and Energy building is now owned by the city of Oak Ridge.

The U.S. Department of Energy is transferring the building along with its 17 acres to the city of Oak Ridge. The museum will become part of Oak Ridge’s new Main Street Project. In return, the city will provide the Department of Energy with 18,000 square feet of space for 15 years at no cost.

The department will continue public education and outreach efforts in a new facility in Oak Ridge.

“Being able to get into a new modern facility is really going to help, I think, expand the focus even more on the future developments, the scientific developments as they preserve the extraordinary history of this place. So I think this is great. Frankly, I think these kinds of museums of science and technology, they need revitalization constantly,” said Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz.

The museum attracts around 65,000 visitors every year.