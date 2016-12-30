3 hurt when SUV crashes into Barbourville, Ky., building

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WATE) – Three people were injured Friday morning when a vehicle crashed into a building in Barbourville, Kentucky.

The Barbourville Police Department says according to witnesses, a Ford Expedition driven by Roger Hughes came around the Commercial Bank ATM lane, hit another vehicle and then went forward going through the wall of State Farm Insurance.

A passenger in the second vehicle, Jesse Simpson, 63, was injured in the crash. The legs of Mickey Wilson, 49, were pinned underneath the SUV. Dakota Miller, 26, was hit by the Expedition inside the building and was pinned under a fallen wall. A fourth person who was in the business had very minor injuries.

No charges have been filed. Wilson and Miller were flown to UT Medical Center. Wilson is in stable condition while Miller is in Critical Condition.

Simpson was taken to Knox ARH where he was treated and released.