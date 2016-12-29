Vols and Huskers share similar paths to Music City Bowl

marc-whiteman-2 By Published:
vlcsnap-2016-12-29-23h25m12s236

NASHVILLE (WATE) – It might feel a bit like staring in the mirror at times Friday afternoon for the Tennessee Volunteers (8-4, 4-4 SEC) and the Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-3, 6-3 Big Ten).

Both teams started the year with a loud bang; the Vols getting to 5-0 after a Hail Mary victory over Georgia, Nebraska starting 7-0 and finding themselves 10th in the initial College Football Playoff rankings.

With injuries saddling both programs, each team sputtered.

Tennessee lost three in a row after that 5-0 start, before a shocking 45-34 defeat to Vanderbilt brought an unceremonious end to their season.

Nebraska lost three of their last five, and will face Tennessee Friday without their top receiver, star safety, and likely, their starting quarterback Tommy Armstrong Jr.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. You can watch the game on ESPN.

