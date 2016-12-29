Titans finale vs Texans is important to franchise

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Their starting quarterback is out and there is no chance to make the playoffs, but the Titans final game against the Texans is important. Just ask them.

After a season of ups and downs, the Titans have a chance to finish off the year with a winning record and that is important to the players.

“Very important. Opportunity to have a winning season. I haven’t had one here in a long time, finish 9-7, finish strong, getting ready for next year and carry that momentum to next year,” said Brian Orakpo, linebacker.

“Getting a win would mean a whole lot for this team and just the whole organization and for the city to finish 9-7 from where we were in the past,” added Avery Williamson, linebacker.

The Titans have not had a winning season since 2011, and beating the Texans to end the year on a positive note is priority number one this Sunday for a team that continues to trend upward.

If the Titans are able to get a win, they’ll finish the year with a 5-3 record at home, which is something everyone has been wanting for a very long time.