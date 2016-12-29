Tennessee: 1st guilty plea of 16 indicted in gang crackdown

The Associated Press Published:

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say the first of 16 alleged members of the Gangster Disciples street gang who were indicted in May on racketeering charges has pleaded guilty.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Jackson said Wednesday that 37-year-old Daniel Lee Cole, also known as “D-Money,” ordered acts of violence against gang members, issued operational orders and sold drugs for the Gangster Disciples.

Prosecutors say Cole acknowledged in a plea agreement that he was a past leader in a region that included Jackson. Cole entered a guilty plea under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

Authorities say the Gangster Disciples are a highly organized street gang that operates in more than 35 states and is responsible for violent acts and large-scale drug and firearm distribution.

