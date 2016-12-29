TDOT worker dies from injuries after being struck on I-40 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation worker critically wounded on Christmas Eve after being struck by a car on I-40 has died.

A spokesperson for Vanderbilt University Medical Center confirmed that James “J.R.” Rogers died on Wednesday night around 10:00 p.m. at the hospital.

Roger’s girlfriend, Rachel Cunningham, posted to a CaringBridge.com webpage writing, “It wasn’t what we wanted, but tonight we had to tell this sweet, kindhearted, knucklehead of a man goodbye. We all loved so much, thank you for everything and all the thoughts and prayers.”

Rogers, who operated a TDOT help truck, was changing a tire in the westbound lanes of I-40 near the Hermitage exit when a car hit him around 7:15 p.m. Saturday night.

He was also a football coach at Cheatham County High School.

We are grieving the loss of our coach and friend, JR Rogers. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends pic.twitter.com/TjB1RYpptn — Cheatham County High (@cheathamcubs) December 29, 2016

The school Tweeted they are grieving the loss of our coach and friend.

According to an arrest affidavit, driver Dennis Castellanos-Moreno was not paying attention to slowing vehicles, causing him to stop his car too quickly, lose control, and hit Rogers.

He was arrested and charged with driving without a license and failure to provide proof of insurance. Castellanos-Moreno, has since posted $5,000 bail and been released from jail.

TDOT is reminding drivers to move over for emergency vehicles. Rogers is the third employee to be killed on the job this year, according to the agency. This is the 112th death since TDOT began keeping records in 1948.