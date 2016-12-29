Small plane makes hard landing off runway at West Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A small Piper PA-46 plane made a hard landing off the runway at a West Nashville airport on Thursday.

It happened just before 1:35 p.m. at the John C. Tune airport just off the Centennial Boulevard exit of Briley Parkway.

It’s unclear what led to the incident at this time, but luckily the pilot, who was the only person on board, was not injured.

Fuel did leak from the plane upon impact, causing authorities to call HAZMAT crews to the scene.

The Federal Aviation Administration was alerted of the crash. According to their records, the plane is registered to a company out of Glenview, Illinois.