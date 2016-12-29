Sevier County, Gatlinburg officials talk progress, recovery

GATLINBURG (WATE) – Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters says it has been a hectic month after the wildfires.

“We’re trying to move from what was initially the rescue phase to the recovery phase and that’s been a challenge but we now have made that transition,” said Waters.

He says the process is not simple.

“There’s a great deal that goes into that process. “There’s been a lot of agencies that have come in, and especially since President Obama declared it a federal disaster area, we’ve had FEMA in the last week to help with assistance.”

City Manager Cindy Ogle says despite the destruction, the city’s tourism is booming.

“Where we are today is a very busy town, you know that as you traveled into Sevier County, period, but certainly into the Gatlinburg area, we’re very pleased to see the traffic.”

Waters says the support from all over the community and country has been amazing but there is still a lot of work to be done.

“The next phase that we are looking at is how to deal with some of the long term issues,” said Waters. “We’ve been talking with other folks in the country that have had disasters and how they dealt with that long term recovery and figure out how best to move forward.”