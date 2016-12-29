Scholarship created to honor Central High School cheerleader

Related Coverage Knox County Grand Jury to hear case of football player accused of killing cheerleader

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A scholarship was created to honor the life of a Central High School student who died in November.

Emma Walker, 16, was found dead in her home with a gunshot wound. Walker was a cheerleader at the high school and hoped to become a neonatal nurse.

The school’s Health Occupation Students of America club and the cheerleading team have established the scholarship to help graduating seniors. Seniors must have a minimum GPA of 3.0, completed community service hours, planning to enroll in an accredited, Tennessee non-profit college or university, and major in a medical or health care related field.

“Emma was an outstanding young lady and an excellent student. Our goal is to generate enough funds to establish a long-term, annual scholarship to be given in Emma’s memory,” said Central High School Principal Michael Reynolds.

A crowdfunding page was set up to help Walker’s family. The donations will go toward a fund set up for Walker’s parents Mark and Jill at Regions Bank. Also, deposits can be made at any branch location.

To Donate: Emma Walker Memorial Fund

William Riley Gaul, 18, was charged with first degree murder, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. He was a freshman at Maryville College and a football player. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said at a press conference that Gaul fired into her home while she slept, knowing where she was in the house, and then jumped the fence and fired again.

Related: