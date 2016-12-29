Police search for South Knoxville drugstore robbery suspect

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a South Knoxville drugstore Thursday afternoon of prescription painkillers.

The Knoxville Police Department says the CVS on Majestic Grove Road, just off Chapman Highway, was robbed just after 1 p.m. The suspect got away with an amount of Oxycontin.

He is described as a white male wearing a black hoodie, black jeans and gloves. He was last seen riding a 1970s model Kawasaki motorcycle.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call the KPD Crime Hotline at (865) 215-7212.