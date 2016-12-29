Police urge Tennessee fans heading to Music City Bowl to plan ahead

Schedule

4:00 p.m. Thursday, Hot Chicken Eating World Championship

5:00 p.m. Thursday, Battle of the Bands competition

8:30 a.m. Nissan Stadium Parking lot opens

12:15 p.m. Vol Walk

12:30 p.m. Stadium gates open

NASHVILLE (WATE) – More than 68,000 people are expected to attend the Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Metro Nashville Police Department is encouraging fans to arrive early and plan ahead.

Nissan Stadium parking lots open at 8:30 a.m. Friday for those who have purchased parking passes, which are sold out. There is no cash parking on campus and no overnight parking at the stadium December 29-30.

The Vol Walk starts at 12:15 p.m. near the Titans Pro Shop on the east side of Nissan Stadium. The gates to Nissan Stadium will open at 12;30 p.m.

Police said the traffic plan for the Music City Bowl will mirror that used for Tennessee Titans games. The Woodland Street Bridge will close by 11:30 a.m. and will then be available to only pedestrians and shuttle buses.

Gray Line of Tennessee will be operating park and ride shuttle bus service to the game beginning at 12:30 p.m. from Greer Stadium, located south of downtown at 534 Chestnut Street, and from the Renaissance Hotel at 611 Commerce Street downtown. The cost for both of these services, which will run continuously up until game time, is $15 per person roundtrip.

Broadway from 1st to 5th Avenues is closed now thru Saturday mid-morning for Music City Bowl Fan Zone activities.

The annual Battle of the Bands competition, featuring the marching bands from Tennessee and Nebraska, will take place at the intersection of Broadway and 1st Avenue at 5 p.m. Thursday. The music will be preceded by the Hot Chicken Eating World Championship at 4 p.m.

Bag restrictions

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag

Nissan Stadium’s rules will follow NFL restrictions. No backpacks or duffle bags are permitted inside the stadium.

For ladies, anything larger than a clutch-style purse must be a clear plastic bag, medical items excluded. Other prohibited items include, but are not limited to: coolers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, cinch bags, non-approved seat cushions*, luggage of any kind, computer bags and camera bags or any bag larger than the permissible size.

For more information visit the NFL’s website.

Downtown Nashville parking

Visit parkitdowntown.com for interactive parking map.