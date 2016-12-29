Police urge Tennessee fans heading to Music City Bowl to plan ahead

Schedule
- 4:00 p.m. Thursday, Hot Chicken Eating World Championship
- 5:00 p.m. Thursday, Battle of the Bands competition
- 8:30 a.m. Nissan Stadium Parking lot opens
- 12:15 p.m. Vol Walk
- 12:30 p.m. Stadium gates open
NASHVILLE (WATE) – More than 68,000 people are expected to attend the Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Metro Nashville Police Department is encouraging fans to arrive early and plan ahead.
Nissan Stadium parking lots open at 8:30 a.m. Friday for those who have purchased parking passes, which are sold out. There is no cash parking on campus and no overnight parking at the stadium December 29-30.
The Vol Walk starts at 12:15 p.m. near the Titans Pro Shop on the east side of Nissan Stadium. The gates to Nissan Stadium will open at 12;30 p.m.
Police said the traffic plan for the Music City Bowl will mirror that used for Tennessee Titans games. The Woodland Street Bridge will close by 11:30 a.m. and will then be available to only pedestrians and shuttle buses.
Gray Line of Tennessee will be operating park and ride shuttle bus service to the game beginning at 12:30 p.m. from Greer Stadium, located south of downtown at 534 Chestnut Street, and from the Renaissance Hotel at 611 Commerce Street downtown. The cost for both of these services, which will run continuously up until game time, is $15 per person roundtrip.
Broadway from 1st to 5th Avenues is closed now thru Saturday mid-morning for Music City Bowl Fan Zone activities.
The annual Battle of the Bands competition, featuring the marching bands from Tennessee and Nebraska, will take place at the intersection of Broadway and 1st Avenue at 5 p.m. Thursday. The music will be preceded by the Hot Chicken Eating World Championship at 4 p.m.
Bag restrictions
- Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″
- One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag
Nissan Stadium’s rules will follow NFL restrictions. No backpacks or duffle bags are permitted inside the stadium.
For ladies, anything larger than a clutch-style purse must be a clear plastic bag, medical items excluded. Other prohibited items include, but are not limited to: coolers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, cinch bags, non-approved seat cushions*, luggage of any kind, computer bags and camera bags or any bag larger than the permissible size.
For more information visit the NFL’s website.
Downtown Nashville parking
- 1. 12th & Demonbreun, 1200 Demonbreun St
- 2. 12th & Division, 1200 12th Ave S
- 3. 139 7th Ave N, 139 7th Ave N
- 4. 145 7th Ave N, 145 7th Ave N
- 5. Wells Fargo Garage, 232 4th Ave N
- 6. 2nd & Church, 210 2nd Ave N
- 7. 308 10th Ave S, 308 10th Ave S
- 8. 4th & Commerce Garage, 147 4th Ave N
- 9. 4th & Shelby, 122 4th Ave S
- 10. 504 6th Ave S, 504 6th Ave S
- 11. 505 6th Ave S, 505 6th Ave S
- 12. 530 3rd Ave N, 530 3rd Ave N
- 13. 533 5th Avenue S, 533 5th Ave S
- 14. 5th & KVB East, 414 5th Ave S
- 15. 5th Avenue of the Arts Garage, 147 5th Ave N
- 16. 600 3rd Ave N, 600 3rd Ave N
- 17. 612 Peabody, 612 Peabody St
- 18. 616 2nd Ave N, 616 2nd Ave N
- 19. 704 4th Ave S, 704 4th Ave S
- 20. 7th & Church, 701 Church St
- 21. 8th & Demonbreun Lot, 127 8th Ave S
- 22. 905 Gleaves Street, 905 Gleaves Street
- 23. 915 Division St, 915 Division St
- 24. ACME Lot, 105 1st Ave S
- 25. American Lot, 123 8th Ave S
- 26. ANS Lot, 815 Lea Ave
- 27. Arnolds Lot, 617 8th Ave S
- 28. Baker Donelson Center Garage, 211 Commerce St
- 29. Bank of America, 315 4th Ave N
- 30. Birdog Lot, 701 12th Ave S
- 31. Bohan Lot, 124 12th Ave S
- 32. Bonding Lot, 518 3rd Ave N
- 33. Bongo Java Lot, 601 9th Ave S
- 34. Bowtruss Lot, 1000 3rd Ave N
- 35. Bridge Lot, 134 2nd Ave S
- 36. Bridgestone Arena Garage, 501 Broadway
- 37. Briley Lot, 215 3rd Ave N
- 38. Bulitt Lot, 501 5th Ave S
- 39. Bullitt, 501 5th Ave S
- 40. Center Stage Lot, 514 8th Ave S
- 41. Church East Lot, 138 5th Ave N
- 42. Church West Lot, 143 5th Ave N
- 43. Commerce A, 310 Commerce St
- 44. Commerce B, 210 Commerce St
- 45. Commerce Lot, 152 Rosa L. Parks Boulevard
- 46. Contractors Lot, 1208 Pine St
- 47. Court Lot, 301 James Robertson Pkwy
- 48. Court Square, 300 James Robertson Pkwy
- 49. Crabshack Lot, 119 2nd Ave S
- 50. The Cumberland, 555 Church St
- 51. Cummins Signs, 200 12th Ave S
- 52. Cummins Station, 209 10th Ave S
- 53. Customs House, 8th & McGavock
- 54. Data Center, 1201 Laurel St
- 55. Davis Stone Garage, 7th Ave N, South of Union
- 56. Devine Lot, 700 1st Ave N
- 57. Driver Lot, 519 5th Ave S
- 58. Elam. 701 3rd Ave N
- 59. Fairfield Inn and Suites Garage. 901 Division St
- 60. Fifth Third Center. 322 5th Ave N
- 61. First Baptist Lot A, 113 7th Ave S
- 62. First Baptist Lot C, 127 7th Ave S
- 63. Five Star Lot, 139 7th Ave S
- 64. Frist Lot I, 919 Broadway
- 65. Frist Lot II. 919 Broadway
- 66. Gateway Lot, 133 Korean Veterans Blvd
- 67. Geist Lot 1 & 2, 1009 3rd Ave N
- 68. Gruhn Lot, 400 Broadway
- 69. Gulch Crossing Garage, 1033 Demonbreun
- 70. Harvey’s Lot, 514 Church St
- 71. Hastings Lot, 125 4th Avenue South
- 72. Hermitage Hotel, 212 Capitol Blvd
- 73. Hilton Hotel & Walk of Fame Park Garage, 121 4th Ave S
- 74. Holt Lot, 315 Broadway
- 75. HourGlass Lot, 417 8th Ave S
- 76. ICON Garage, 600 12th Ave S
- 77. Javanco Lot, 1209 Pine St
- 78. Jefferson Lot, 1014 3rd Ave N
- 79. Jericho Lot, 215 Church St
- 80. Keenan, 112 7th Ave N
- 81. L & C Tower Garage, 144 5th Ave N
- 82. Laurel Lot, 241 11th Ave S
- 83. Library Garage, 151 6th Ave N
- 84. Lower Cummins Lot, 225 11th Ave S
- 85. LP Lot F – Metro Government, NW corner of Woodland St & N 1st St
- 86. M Street, 1213 McGavock St
- 87. May Lot, 113 2nd Ave S
- 88. McKendree Center, 140 6th Ave N
- 89. Mercury View Lot, 1209 Pine St
- 90. Mercy Lounge Lot, 1 Cannery Row
- 91. Metro Courthouse / Public Square Garage, 101 James Robertson Pkwy
- 92. MLG, 805 Lea Ave
- 93. Mulhall, 509 2nd Ave N
- 94. Municipal Lot, 601 3rd Ave N
- 95. Music City Center Garage, 201 5th Ave S
- 96. Music City Central Garage, 400 Charlotte
- 97. Nashville City Center, 511 Union St
- 98. Nashville City Center Garage, 220 6th Avenue N.
- 99. Nashville City Center Lot, 220 6th Ave N
- 100. Nashville Scene Lot, 210 12th Ave S
- 101. NCB Garage, 217 3rd Ave N
- 102. Nick’s Lot, 508 5th Ave S
- 103. Nissan Stadium Lot A1, SW corner of Woodland St & Interstate Dr
- 104. Nissan Stadium Lot A2, SW corner of Russell St & Interstate Dr
- 105. Nissan Stadium Lot B, SW corner of Interstate Dr & Russell St
- 106. Nissan Stadium Lot C, E side of S 2nd St, S of Russell St
- 107. Nissan Stadium Lot D, NE corner of Shelby Ave & S 2nd St
- 108. Nissan Stadium Lot E, S 1st St & Woodland St
- 109. Nissan Stadium Lot G & M, SW corner of Woodland St & N 1st St
- 110. Nissan Stadium Lot H, SW corner of stadium
- 111. Nissan Stadium Lot J, NW corner of N 1st St & Boscobel St
- 112. Nissan Stadium Lot K, NW corner of N 1st St & Boscobel St
- 113. Nissan Stadium Lot N, SW corner of Interstate Dr & Boscobel St
- 114. Nissan Stadium Lot P, S of Gateway Bridge, W of S 2nd St
- 115. Nissan Stadium Lot R1, W side of S 1st St, N side of bridge
- 116. Nissan Stadium Lot R2, S side of Victory Ln, N side of bridge
- 117. Nissan Stadium Lot R3, W side of S 1st St, S side of bridge
- 118. Nissan Stadium Lot R4, W side of Lot R3, S side of bridge
- 119. Nissan Stadium Lot S, NW corner of stadium
- 120. Nissan Stadium Lot T, W of S 2nd St, E of S 1st St
- 121. Noble Lot, 319 11th Ave S
- 122. One Nashville Place, 158 4th Ave N
- 123. Ozari Lot, 168 3rd Ave N
- 124. Ozzie Lot, 1015 2nd Ave N
- 125. Paramount, 719 Church St
- 126. Parkway Tower, 404 James Robertson Pkwy
- 127. Patel Lot, 432 6th Ave S
- 128. Pesca, 120 2nd Ave S
- 129. Pine Street Garage, 1055 Pine St
- 130. Pinnacle at Symphony Place Garage, 150 3rd Ave S
- 131. Prince Lot, 522 8th Ave S
- 132. Printers Alley Garage, 314 Church St
- 133. Professor Lot, 719 4th Ave S
- 134. Public Square Garage, 350 Deaderick St
- 135. Ragland Lot, 314 3rd Ave S
- 136. Realtors Lot, 306 Gay St
- 137. Robin Lot, 425 5th Ave S
- 138. Rocketown Lot, 601 4th Ave S
- 139. Saint Mary’s Lot, 424 Deaderick St
- 140. Second Lot, 511 2nd Ave N
- 141. ServiceSource Building, 201 4th Ave N
- 142. Sheraton Hotel, 623 Union St
- 143. Silver Lot, 528 3rd Ave N
- 144. Smead Lot, 110 4th Ave S
- 145. Smith Lot, 504 Lea Ave
- 146. Smith Wiles Lot, 900 Division St
- 147. Southeastern Credit Union, 444 James Robertson Pkwy
- 148. Southern Hoosier Lot, 600 – 602 9th Ave S
- 149. Spring Lot, 602 9th Ave S
- 150. St. Mary’s Cathedral Lot, 320 5th Ave N
- 151. State Lot, 8th Ave N
- 152. State of TN, Jackson St between 5th & 6th Ave N
- 153. State of TN, NE corner of 6th Ave N & Harrison St
- 154. State of TN. Harrison St between 6th Ave N & 7th Ave N
- 155. State of TN, Harrison St between 4th Ave N & 5th Ave N
- 156. State of TN, Between James Robertson Pkwy & 10th Cr N
- 157. State of TN, SW Corner of Charlotte Ave & Rosa Parks
- 158. State of TN, Corner of Charlotte and 10th Circle North
- 159. State of TN, Between Charlotte and Nelson Merry
- 160. State of TN, Charlotte between 7th Ave. N. & Rosa L. P
- 161. State Parking Garage, 800 5th Ave N
- 162. SunTrust Plaza, 147 4th Avenue North
- 163. TAL Lot, 808 Broadway
- 164. TEA Lot, 801 2nd Ave N
- 165. Tennessee Lot, 123 7th Ave N
- 166. Terrazzo Garage, 700 12th Ave S
- 167. Third Lot, 204 3rd Ave N.
- 168. Tillman Lot, 109 2nd Ave N
- 169. Trolley Barn, 33 Peabody St
- 170. Tuck-Hinton Lot, 410 Elm Street
- 171. Tulane, 714 Church St
- 172. UBS Tower, 315 Deaderick St
- 173. Union Station / Flying Saucer, 1001 Broadway
- 174. Velocity Garage, 320 11th Ave S
- 175. Viridian Garage, 415 Church St
- 176. Vision Lot, 936 3rd Ave N
- 177. Washington Square, 201 Union St
- 178. Whitefront Garage, 205 2nd Ave N
- 179. Widner Lot, 401 11th Ave S
- 180. Work & Greer, 211 6th Ave N
Visit parkitdowntown.com for interactive parking map.