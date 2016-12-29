Head Coach Butch Jones will speak at the coaches luncheon. WATE 6 On Your Side will live stream the event. Click here to watch.

NASHVILLE (WATE) – The Vols are in Nashville for Friday’s Music City Bowl against Nebraska.

Besides practicing, the team has participated in bowl game activities. On Tuesday, Team 120 attended the Music City Bowl Welcome Party at the Wild Horse Saloon. The team sported their Smokey gray uniforms for photos Wednesday.

Head Coach Butch Jones and others will attend a coaches luncheon at the Gaylord Opryland on Thursday. Coaches from both teams will speak.

More than 68,000 people are expected to attend the Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium. The Vols will play the Cornhuskers at 2:30 p.m. Central Time. The game will be aired on ESPN.

All smiles and wedge salads at today's @MusicCityBowl Coaches' Luncheon 🥗 pic.twitter.com/2TvKOyPe2W — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) December 29, 2016

The table is set for @BigCharless in tonight's hot chicken eating contest 🔥🍗 pic.twitter.com/pfp0GUaCsa — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) December 28, 2016

