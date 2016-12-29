Man arrested in Oklahoma on child sex charges extradited back to Scott County

Related Coverage Scott County man captured in Oklahoma, wanted for child sex crimes

HUNTSVILLE (WATE) – A Scott County man arrested in Oklahoma on charges of sex crimes against children is now back in East Tennessee.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office says Christopher Nichol Cox arrived back at the Scott County Jail on Thursday. He had been on the run from authorities for several days and was finally arrested on December 21 in Oklahoma.

Cox also had a criminal history that included charges of sexual assault, burglary, child support attachment, theft, malicious mischief, phone harassment, criminal trespassing, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and violation of probation.

Previous story: Scott County man captured in Oklahoma, wanted for child sex crimes