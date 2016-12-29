Lady Vols trounce UNC Wilmington 90-54 for 4th straight win

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Reynolds had a triple-double and three of her teammates scored at least 20 points Thursday as Tennessee trounced UNC Wilmington 90-54 for its fourth straight victory.

Reynolds had 11 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists for the third triple-double in Lady Volunteers history. The Lady Vols’ other triple-doubles came from Shekinna Stricklen in 2010 and Shelia Collins in 1985.

Mercedes Russell had a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds for Tennessee (8-4). Jaime Nared scored 21 points and Meme Jackson had 20 points. Schaquilla Nunn added 11 points and nine rebounds.

Rebekah Banks scored 10 points to lead UNC Wilmington (5-6).

The Lady Vols made 64.5 percent of their field-goal attempts (20 of 31) in the second half and shot 58.1 percent (36 of 62) overall.

Tennessee (8-4) opens Southeastern Conference competition Sunday when it hosts No. 17 Kentucky.