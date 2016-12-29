Greene County escaped inmate found dead

Related Coverage Greene County deputies seek escaped inmate

GREENEVILLE (WATE) – A Greene County inmate was found dead after escaping from deputies.

Tommy Dean Nelson, 26, escaped a recreation center on Bernard Avenue while distributing food and commodities December 14.

His body was found Christmas Eve when a landowner was checking on fences at one of his rental properties. The landowner saw someone on the ground and called out to the victim. Law enforcement was called when the victim appeared to be unresponsive.

Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to WJHL, Nelson was in jail for drug charges, resisting arrest and violation of probation. His release date was scheduled for January 27.

