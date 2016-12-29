Greene County escaped inmate found dead

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
Tommy Dean Nelson (source: Greene County Sheriff's Department)
Tommy Dean Nelson (source: Greene County Sheriff's Department)

GREENEVILLE (WATE) – A Greene County inmate was found dead after escaping from deputies.

Tommy Dean Nelson, 26, escaped a recreation center on Bernard Avenue while distributing food and commodities December 14.

His body was found Christmas Eve when a landowner was checking on fences at one of his rental properties. The landowner saw someone on the ground and called out to the victim. Law enforcement was called when the victim appeared to be unresponsive.

Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to WJHL, Nelson was in jail for drug charges, resisting arrest and violation of probation. His release date was scheduled for January 27.

Related: Greene County deputies seek escaped inmate

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s