FEMA helping Sevier County wildfire survivors

GATLINBURG (WATE) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency is now providing help in two locations for those who lost their homes in the Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge wildfires. One is in the community center in Gatlinburg and the other is in Pigeon Forge behind the Country Music USA store.

“The disaster assistance may be able to be used for temporary housing, sometimes for medical for dental, for moving,” said Crystal Buchanan with FEMA. “Things that are uninsured losses that will help people get back to normal and back on their feet.”

Homeowners and renters qualify for assistance, as do renters and even tourists.

“You were directly affected by the wildfire, you were in a home that you lost some type of property and you have uninsured losses directly related to the wildfire. You could have been a renter and as a renter you lost property and you had property losses. You could have even been a tourist, somebody who was visiting the area and lost property due to the wildfires.”

There are a number of things survivors need to bring when they register.

“They need to bring some sort of identification; they need to bring the address of their place of residence, social security numbers, and any additional documents.”

Buchanan says this help is critical for the city.

“What we want to do at FEMA is help people get back on their feet, back to normal and resume their lives because that is what will help the community come back from these fires.”