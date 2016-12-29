Fans honor Carrie Fisher with lightsaber vigil in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — Before news of her mother’s death came out, scores of Star Wars fans came out in Austin to honor the memory of Carrie Fisher

The Alamo Drafthouse on South Lamar held a lightsaber vigil for the actress best known for her Star Wars movie role, “Princess Leia.”

Many fans dressed in Star Wars costumes, paying tribute both to Fisher and the character she brought to life.

Niki Powers, a Princess Leia fan, said, “That’s part of the role model of Princess Leia is she’s a strong character for women and little girls now. It’s incredibly sad that Carrie Fisher has passed away, but Princess Leia’s legacy will live on.”

Fisher died Tuesday at the age of 60 from complications of a heart attack.

