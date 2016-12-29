Debbie Reynolds’ dress owned by Pigeon Forge museum

PIGEON FORGE (WATE) – As fans mourn the loss of Hollywood star Debbie Reynolds, a piece of memorabilia related to her is here in East Tennessee.

An elegant green dress she wore on screen when playing a Titanic survivor in “The Unsinkable Molly Brown” now belongs to the Titanic Museum Attraction in Pigeon Forge as part of a display of Molly Brown items currently in storage.

The museum expected to pay $500 for the dress at auction but wound up paying $9,000. Museum officials, however, say it was worth every penny.

Previous story: Actress Debbie Reynolds, 84, dies a day after daughter Carrie Fisher

“The dress is far more valuable than that because now we have a piece of living history from the Debbie Reynolds collection. Well, the entire crew paid respect to Debbie Reynolds with a silent prayer to her today and acknowledged that she’ll always live in our hearts,” said co-owner Mary Kellogg.

Pigeon Forge was at one point slated to be home to the Debbie Reynolds Hollywood Museum as part of the Belle Island Village development that stalled out. It eventually became the Island at Pigeon Forge shopping and entertainment complex.

Reynolds at one point owned an immense collection of Hollywood memorabilia, including Julie Andrews’ guitar from “The Sound of Music,” Judy Garland’s ruby-red slippers, and Marilyn Monroe’s white dress from “The Seven Year Itch.” She tried for many years to find a location and funding for a museum, but it never panned out and she ended up auctioning off many of the items.