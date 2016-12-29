Critical violations found at Farragut pancake house

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Critical violations were found at two Knox County restaurants.

Don Delfi’s Pancake House, 120 West End Avenue – Grade: 71

Don Delfi’s Pancake House passed with a health inspection grade of 71, but 70 is a passing grade.

The inspector noted that no gloves were available and that a worker was observed using their bare hands to prepare salads.

Toxic chemicals were stored over clean utensils and a trash can was being used to store food.

Plum Tree, 7052 Kingston Pike – Grade: 77

The inspector observed an employee plating ready to eat food with their bare hands. Also, scoops for rice were stored in stagnant water and there was no sanitizing solution in the wiping cloth container.

A dozen restaurants scored perfect grades this week.

Top scores of the week:

Lema’s, 3931 Holston Drive – Grade: 100

Mexico Lindo, 462 Cedar Bluff Road – Grade: 100

Kimmy’s Kitchen, 5103 Kingston Pike – Grade: 100

Naples Italian, 5500 Kingston Pike – Grade: 100

First Watch Daytime Cafè, 6474 Kingston Pike – Grade: 100

Carraba’s Italian Grill, 324 N. Peters Road – Grade: 100

Arby’s, 4849 Broadway – Grade: 100

Happy Garden, 1510 Cherry Street – Grade: 100

Panera Bread, 205 N. Peters Road, Suite 9 – Grade: 100

The Tomato Head, 7240 Kingston Pike – Grade: 100

Jackies Dream, 2223 McCalla Avenue – Grade: 100

Smoke Box, 2827 East Magnolia – Grade: 100