Cold Weather: How to remove frost from your windshield

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
frost windshield spray

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Cold weather is heading to East Tennessee. This means the likelihood of spending mornings defrosting your car is high.

There are multiple ways you can get the frost off your windshield. However, not every option is quick and safe.

Warming up the car for a long period of time and turning the defroster on will help, but can be a waste of gas. An ice scraper can also help, but will take time.

Don’t put hot water on your windshield. It can break it.

A simple solution to your problem…spray. 

  1. Use one-third of water.

    Use one-third of water. Do not use hot water.
    Use one-third of water. Do not use hot water.
  2. Mix with two-thirds of isopropyl or rubbing alcohol.
frost
Rubbing alcohol has a freezing point of 128 degrees below zero.

Related: How to quickly and safely remove frost from your windshield

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s