Cold Weather: How to remove frost from your windshield

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Cold weather is heading to East Tennessee. This means the likelihood of spending mornings defrosting your car is high.

There are multiple ways you can get the frost off your windshield. However, not every option is quick and safe.

Warming up the car for a long period of time and turning the defroster on will help, but can be a waste of gas. An ice scraper can also help, but will take time.

Don’t put hot water on your windshield. It can break it.

A simple solution to your problem…spray.

Use one-third of water. Mix with two-thirds of isopropyl or rubbing alcohol.

