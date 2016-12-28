Tennessee Theatre starts the New Year with exciting events

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Tennessee Theatre is starting off the New Year with a bang! The venue will have many entertaining events.

On January 2, music lovers can enjoy Mighty Wurlitzer organ performances and a performance by the Ensemble Swing Band. The free event is at noon and food can be purchased.

Families can enjoy sing-along screenings of the Disney movie “Frozen” on January 7 at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tickets are $10.

Comedian Ron White will be making guests laugh on January 14 with two shows.

The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will be honoring Martin Luther King Jr. on January 16. The free performance will also include dance, spoken word and more.

Country singer Ronnie Milsap will be performing on January 21 at 8 p.m.

The Grammy-winning group Tedeschi Trucks Band will perform January 26.

Musical theater lovers can see the Broadway show “42nd Street” from January 27-January 28.

For more information on showtimes and events, visit the Tennessee Theatre’s website.