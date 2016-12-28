Man’s quick thinking helps save Gatlinburg condo complex from fires

GATLINBURG (WATE) – Families continue to pick up the pieces one month after fires swept through the Gatlinburg area killing 14 people and damaging or destroying more than 2,400 buildings.

One man’s quick thinking saved his condo complex from major damage. Alan Day lives his life surrounded by destruction.

“It’s somewhat unsettling,” said Day. “Sirens sound different to me anymore, and looking at neighbors’ homes evokes a different feeling now.”

The fires tore through the Baskins Creek area, but somehow missed Gatlinburg Towers, where Day is a homeowner.

“It was a very capricious fire. It didn’t follow any normal pattern. It jumped over buildings and burned sheds, jumped over woods and burned other houses,” he said.

Some luck was involved, but Day played a big role in saving the complex, hearkening back to his days as a volunteer firefighter.

“When I saw the fire come over the hill, I knew that’s what this system was designed for. I had seen it in operation. I had seen the tests of it. I knew where the valve was to turn the water on,” said Day, who then told his wife he was going to turn the water on. “It completely floods the seventh floor with water. It sprays out every six feet all across the building.”

For hours, the sprinklers shot 30 feet out, creating a wall around the building and stopping the fire in its track. Gatlinburg Towers only had minimal damage and rentals were stopped throughout December, but there’s a light at the end of the tunnel in 2017.

“We’re optimistic our construction crews and restoration people can get in here before May and get it all finished and taken care of. So we’re looking forward to that. The rooms have been cleaned and they’re ready to rent again when the time comes,” Day said.