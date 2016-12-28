Gatlinburg residents, businesses recover one month after wildfires

GATLINBURG (WATE) – Gatlinburg businesses and homeowners are working to recover and rebuild one month after the devastating fires.

Powerful winds brought flames right into the heart of town. People were rushing to escape with terrifying scenes of cars driving through a firestorm. Some didn’t make it out – the wildfire claimed 14 lives – and the process of identifying the dead took days.

Also in the days that followed, homes and businesses were left in ruins, some where neighboring buildings were left untouched. Then came the effort to reopen and get the city’s economic engine, tourism, running again.

Traffic was busy in Gatlinburg on Wednesday, a very good sign for the recovery. Parking lots were just as full, including the Greystone Lodge, which just reopened this past week. Officials there say it’s hard to believe how far the city has come in just one months.

“It just shows that Gatlinburg holds a special place in people’s hearts. That they want to come back and help us succeed because without that traffic out there, there won’t be a success,” said General Manager Jackie Leatherwood.

The lodge sustained some significant smoke damage, but is now back open.

“We are full for the weekend, so we’re excited and that’s great considering one month ago today where we were today. It’s a blessing,” said Leatherwood.

Los of people are coming into town for one of the city’s busiest weeks.

“People just genuinely care and that it amazing. It just shows that Gatlinburg is a great place, a great community, and people want to be a part of the success story, the coming back,” she said.

“We’ve stayed here on and off for the last 15 years and we was keeping up with them a lot online. And we seen that almost all of their employees was directly affected by the fire; they lost houses,” said Dale Nelson.

Nelson has been coming to Gatlinburg for as long as he can remember. He and his family now want to help the motel they have been staying at for years.

“We decided to forego our Christmas as a family and spend our money to give to the other people. We got plenty of stuff at home for us and our kids had a good Christmas and we just wanted to give Christmas to some other families that really needed that time,” said Nelson.

The Nelsons brought lots of necessities and goodies for the hotel staff and their families.

“We brought some clothes for the kids as well but we wanted to bring some toys also. The kids don’t really relate to clothes as much on Christmas as they do toys. Give them something to play with, they lost all their prize possessions also,” he said.

Rocky Top Sports World, which served as a shelter for hundreds of people who evacuated their homes, is getting back to business. People there say it’s been a roller coaster of emotions. They now say the important thing is setting up events and tournaments.

This weekend, they’re hosting a United States Basketball Association tournament for boys and girls in second through eleventh grades.