Dollywood to hold auditions across the Southeast for 2017 season

PIGEON FORGE (WATE) – Dollywood is preparing for upcoming productions with auditions throughout the Southeast.

The auditions for singers will be held at Dollywood, and in Birmingham, Alabama and Spartanburg, South Carolina.

“We have an impressive level of quality talent at Dollywood,” said Paige Bales, Dollywood entertainment director. “Each year we challenge ourselves to continue our high standard of entertainment, and it all begins with the people we are able to find at each of our auditions. We’ve helped a number of entertainers launch great careers and we’re excited to see who we’ll discover next.

Dollywood is looking for singers who have experience in country, musical theater or pop music. Anyone at least 17-years-old can try out.

Audition Schedule

Birmingham, Alabama, January 14 at the Virginia Samford Theatre, 1116 26th St. South

Spartanburg, South Carolina, January 28 at Chapman Cultural Center, 200 East St. John St.

Pigeon Forge, February 18 at Dollywood, 2700 Dollywood Parks Blvd.

There will be an audition for small, roving bluegrass groups on February 19.

For more information on auditions, visit DollywoodAuditions.com.