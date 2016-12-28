Debbie Reynolds rushed to hospital, condition unknown

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
Debbie Reynolds, left, and Carrie Fisher arrive at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, Sept. 10, 2011, in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizello/AP Photo)
Debbie Reynolds, left, and Carrie Fisher arrive at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, Sept. 10, 2011, in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizello/AP Photo)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (WATE) – Actress Debbie Reynolds was rushed to the hospital after falling ill, a source with knowledge of the case told the Los Angeles Times. The source said the 84-year-old was complaining of breathing problems.

The emergency comes after the death of Reynolds’ daughter, Carrie Fisher. Fisher was rushed to the hospital after she had a heart attack on Friday. On Tuesday, it was announced Fisher had died.

After her daughter’s death, Reynolds said she was grateful thoughts and prayers for her daughter guiding her to her next stop.

Previous story: ‘Star Wars’ actress Carrie Fisher dies at 60

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s