Debbie Reynolds rushed to hospital, condition unknown

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (WATE) – Actress Debbie Reynolds was rushed to the hospital after falling ill, a source with knowledge of the case told the Los Angeles Times. The source said the 84-year-old was complaining of breathing problems.

The emergency comes after the death of Reynolds’ daughter, Carrie Fisher. Fisher was rushed to the hospital after she had a heart attack on Friday. On Tuesday, it was announced Fisher had died.

After her daughter’s death, Reynolds said she was grateful thoughts and prayers for her daughter guiding her to her next stop.

Previous story: ‘Star Wars’ actress Carrie Fisher dies at 60