Cash mob series organized to help Gatlinburg businesses

GATLINBURG (WATE) – A series of cash mobs has been organized to help Gatlinburg businesses after the devastating wildfires.

The events will happen each Friday and Saturday night in January and includes bus transportation to and from Gatlinburg as well as a suggested list of businesses to visit. The “Let’s Help Gatlinburg” cash mobs will leave on a charter bus operated by Premier Transportation from REI on Papermill Drive at 6:15 p.m. those nights for a ticket price of $15.

More online: Buy tickets

Each trip is designed to target two restaurants, one store and one attraction, but participants may visit any business they desire. REI will provide hot chocolate prior to departure, store coupons and a prize to be given away on each trip.

Ticket fares will be donated to the Dollywood Foundation My People Fund, which is providing $1,000 per month for six months to any family who lost their primary residence in the fires.

S2A Integration, Interface, Acadia Landscape Company, and Sparkman & Associates are also sponsors of the event.