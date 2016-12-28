Body found in Monroe County, multiple agencies investigate

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
Police lights Knoxville

MADISONVILLE (WATE) – Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene after a body was found in Monroe County.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says the body was found Wednesday night off Griffith Branch Road. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the district attorney are assisting with the investigation.

No other details have been made available. WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more.

This is a breaking news story. Refresh this page for updates. Download the WATE 6 On Your Side news app for the latest breaking news, weather, traffic and sports alerts.

